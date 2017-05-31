Municipal services to launch own dashboard

more-in

The Municipal Administration Department will launch its own dashboard for the TS formation day with integration of functioning of various wings for monitoring the various schemes and services on offer.

It will help evaluate the performance of different departments and programmes with the combined data of various wings like the Commissionerate and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA), Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), Telangana Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC) and Telangana Municipal Development Project (TMDP).

Being considered a novel move in administrative reforms, the dashboard shows real time information on progress of various programmes of the department concerned. Detailed data can be viewed state wise, region wise, district wise and individual urban local body wise. It can give comparative and analytic reports to review the performance of each subject and operational works in all sections so that the respective heads can directly send short message alerts or can speak to the staff mobile number concerned by clicking the button. Secretary of Municipal Administration Navin Mittal discussed the launch with the Commissioner and Director Municipal Administration T K Sridevi and other officials on Tuesday at the Secretariat where the need for dedicated staff for the dashboard was felt and also establishment of citizen service centres in all ULBs. Once operational, the system will also keep a check on grievance redressal and employee performance, functioning of the identified 18 municipal services for the citizen charter.