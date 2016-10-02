About 15,000 local, Master Service Operators (MSOs) across Telangana State have agreed to beam the educational programmes produced by the Government-owned Mana TV and managed by Softnet.

The Information, Technology and Communications (IT & C) department of the State that provides the backbone for the channel and dissemination of programming content has agreed to extent tech support to facilitate MSOs to broadcast the content. A press release said the objective of the move in roping in the cooperation of MSOs was to reach out to about 90 lakh households.

In the past, the content provided by Mana TV could be viewed only with the help of ROTs (Receive Only Terminals) and the move by the IT & C is considered significant in beaming programmes.

Content is tailored to meet the educational needs of students, employees and those from different sections of society, Secretary, IT & C Jayesh Ranjan and CEO of Mana TV Shailesh Reddy. said in a statement.