Moving on with a clear aim

Katyayani Raju Dandu is the youngest player to win two silvers in the South India clay pigeon skeet shooting championship

For the 13-year-old Katyayani Raju Dandu, it was just the kind of silver lining she might be looking for as she begins her long journey in the world of shooting. The ninth standard student of Oakridge International School (Hyderabad) has become the youngest player to win two silvers in the South India clay pigeon skeet shooting championship in junior and senior women categories.

A performance which clearly made the experts stand up and take note given the fact that she was into the sport only two months ago. But, Katyayani has, under the tutelage of national medallist Shreyan Kapoor, served a clear reminder that she means business in the days to come, according to experts.

Picking up interest in the sport in which her grandfather Satyanarayana Raju Dandu was a regular, this young talent has not only shown great interest but the willingness to keep improving with each day. And the result in the South India championship is a simple proof of that.

Buoyed by her recent success, Katyayani is now gunning for bigger glory preparing for the next level. And the first big test for her will be the National Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting championship, which she is going to attend in Jaipur from November 13 to 14. She feels it is for sure going to be a huge learning curve watching some of the big names at close quarters.

With parents Rajesh Dandu and Padmavathi going all out to support her, the young shooter can afford to look way beyond and make a big impact in the days to come if only she sustains the passion, desire and dedication to put in the kind of efforts needed to be a champion.