Synchrony Financial contributes Rs. 50 lakh to city police for installation of community CCTV cameras

Synchrony Financial, a consumer financial services company, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the city police to adopt communities by spending an amount of Rs. 50 lakh for installation of Community Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance systems with the Chandrayangutta and Falaknuma police stations.

The MOU was signed by M. Mahendar Reddy, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad and Kurt Grossheim, Chief Operating Officer, Synchrony Financial. Faisal Uddin, senior vice-president and business leader, Synchrony Financial India, V. V. Srinivas Rao, Addl. Commissioner of Police (law and order) and others were present at the event.

64 CCTVs

As part of the MOU, the surveillance systems will comprise 64 CCTVs (32 in each PS jurisdiction), Automatic Number Plate Recognition System (ANPR), video analytics, mobile surveillance system, command control centre, a data centre, etc.

Key areas

The CCTV systems will be placed in key areas such as building entrances, street corners, elevators, and equipment rooms.