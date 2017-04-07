More schemes for pregnant women

more-in

Taking forward the scheme for financial assistance and distribution of KCR Kits for pregnant women, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has on Thursday constituted a committee for the same.

He said ₹12,000 will be given for each pregnant woman visiting the government hospitals so as to promote institutional deliveries. It will help the mother to stay home till the child attains certain age. If the child is a girl, an additional ₹1000 will be given. Mr. Rao hoped for zero infant mortality rate in the State, and said the future generation should grow up healthy. Each KCR kit will have mosquito mesh, soaps, shampoos, powders, towels, diapers and others items necessary for infants. Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Ms Vakati Karuna informed that tenders have already been called for the supply of kits and they will be supplied from May. Senior women officials will be part of the committee to prepare an action plan for the implementation of ₹12,000 financial assistance, KCR Kits and Ammavadi Programmes. The committee includes Shanti Kumari, Vakati Karuna, Smita Sabharwal, Priyanka Varghese and Yogita Rana. Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma and Chief Secretary SP Singh too attended the meeting.