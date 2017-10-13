Hyderabad

More rain forecast for today

Monsoon woes: A waterlogged stretch giving a tough time to motorists after heavy rain lashes the city on Thursday evening. (Right) Traffic comes to a halt near Punjagutta.  

City records up to 6 cm rainfall at certain places; several areas waterlogged

The Met Department has forecast rain or thundershowers on Friday afternoon or evening throwing the T-20 match between India and Australia into uncertainty.

A cyclonic circulation continues to persist over the Bay of Bengal with the trough extending up to Telangana across coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The city recorded up to 6 cm rainfall at certain places — 6.5 cm at Khairatabad, 5.4 cm at Ameerpet, 4.9 cm at Medchal, 3.9 cm at Amberpet, 2.5 cm at Charminar, 2.3 cm at Saroornagar, 2 cm at Musheerabad — with waterlogging reported at several places in the twin cities.

Widespread rain

Otherwise, there has been widespread rainfall across Telangana with Khanpur (Adilabad) receiving 6 cm rainfall, Jagtial (Karimnagar) - 5 cm, Ibrahimpatnam (Ranga Reddy) - 4 cm, Balkonda (Nizamabad) - 4 cm, Vangoor (Mahbubnagar) - 4 cm, Thimmapur (Karimnagar) - 4 cm, etc., with more rainfall to occur in a few places.

The southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Rayalaseema region with heavy rain at isolated places in Ananthapur and Kurnool districts.

