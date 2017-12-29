Mithali Raj gets house site documents

Telangana Sports Minister Padma Rao Goud handing over the cheque to Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj, in the city on Thursday.

The long wait has finally ended for Mithali Raj with Telangana Sports Minister Padma Rao Goud handing over the documents of a house site measuring 600 square yards and also a cheque for ₹1 crore to her at his chambers at the Secretariat on Thursday.

The house site is located at Jubilee Hills.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had announced these incentives in recognition of her outstanding contribution to sports and for also leading India to the World Cup final in England early this year.

Mithali’s coach R.S.R. Murthy of South Central Railway (SCR) was also handed over a cheque for ₹25 lakh as promised by the State government.

Ms. Mithali Raj thanked the Chief Minister for his gesture and the top bureaucrats, including B. Venkatesham, Secretary, Youth Advancement, Sports and Tourism, and A. Venkateshwar Reddy, Sports Authority of Telangana Chairman, for their efforts to make sure that she got the incentive.