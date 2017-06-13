‘Mission 5 minutes’ for Twitter response time

more-in

South Central Railway’s Secunderabad Division has given itself five minutes as the ‘first response time’ under its ‘Mission Five Minutes’ for queries on Twitter, the social media platform.

Twitter accounts are being operated at various levels for maximum outreach with the passengers and twitter account of divisional railway manager (@drmsecunderabad) has been evolving itself as an effective interface for any complaints, suggestions and assistance required.

These could be issues relating to coach maintenance, cleanliness, security, electrical and for medical/catering assistance, etc. Any tweet received is assigned to concerned department for necessary action or other zones too.

Staff dedicated for the same are monitoring the twitter handle 24 ×7 and assigning them to the official concerned for quickest possible response. Of the 185 tweets received in June first week, average response time was found out to be 4.07 minutes, said chief public relations office M. Umashankar Kumar on Monday.

Around 35 passengers have also re-tweeted about the quick response expressing satisfaction on the action taken. In one particular instance, a passenger of Secunderabad-Nagpur Express tweeted about a problem with the berth at 21:43 hours, it was assigned to concerned department at 21:48 hours and the problem was attended promptly before the train’s departure at 22:00 hours.

The too passenger re-tweeted as “Issue solved in less than 5 minutes before train departure....Thank you very much for your prompt response sir.......can sleep in peace now”. Another passenger wanted a porter at Begumpet Railway station and this was arranged too with the former re-tweeted it as “porter was waiting for me. Thank you so much…”

Passengers not having a twitter account can call on 182 for security related issues and 138 helpline for other Security issues, for real-time assistance, he added, in a press release.