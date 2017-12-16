Minor reshuffle of IAS, IPS officers

more-in

In a minor reshuffle, the State government on Saturday transferred six IAS and equal number of IPS officers.

Collectors and superintendents of police of Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal districts have been shifted. The transfers did come at a time when the Adivasi-Lambada rivalry in erstwhile undivided Adilabad is at its peak with violence being reported from a few places but all may not be directly connected with the issue.

KB Asifabad Collector M. Champalal saw himself entangled in a controversy following issue of a circular facilitating issue of pahani land records to non-tribals in Agency areas in June and later when he did not declare the martyrdom anniversary of Raj Gond leader Kumram Bheem as a local holiday. The Adivasis alleged that the Collector was against the interest of aboriginal people.

Adilabad Collector Buddha Prakash M. Jyoti and Nirmal Collector Ilambarithi had themselves sought transfer no sooner they took charge of a much truncated entities following reorganisation of districts last year. Both of them were reported to have earned the ill will of politicians for not being pliant.

D. Divya, a 2010 batch IAS officer currently Vikarabad Collector will be taking over from Mr. Jyoti. Similarly, Prashant Jeevan Patil, a 2011 batch IAS officer and Warangal Rural Collector will be assuming charge as KB Asifabad Collector and M. Prashanthi a 2009 batch IAS officer and Hyderabad Joint Collector will take over as Nirmal Collector.

KB Asifabad SP Sunpreet Singh was also reportedly unhappy with the posting. He is now posted as Nagarkurnool SP in place of Kalmeshwar Singanawar who will be taking over as KB Asifabad SP.

Nirmal SP Vishnu S. Warrier will assume charge as Adilabad SP but will continue to be in charge at Nirmal too. The performance of outgoing SP M. Sreenivas was reportedly viewed critically owing to a communal clash and the inter tribe clash at Utnoor.

In another significant move, the government has also transferred Karimnagar Range DIG C. Ravi Verma. He will be replaced by P. Promod Kumar who had served as Adilabad SP.

As regards Warangal Rural district, Warangal Urban Collector Amrapali Kata will hold full additional charge till new officer is posted. Similarly, Ranga Reddy Collector Raghunandan Rao will hold full additional charge of Vikarabad district consequent to the transfer of Ms. Divya.