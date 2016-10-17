The Medchal police arrested a minor boy for murdering a seven-year old girl at her house on October 12. The juvenile, who knew the victim, Laxmi Prasanna and her family, had gone to the girl’s house to steal money.

Slits throat

After the theft, he decided to sexually molest her, but failed as she raised an alarm. In panic he slit the deceased’s throat with a blade and fled.

According to the Medchal police, the victim’s family were tenants in the house of the accused three years ago. The accused used to visit the family at Medchal often.

On October 12, seeing that only the victim, Laxmi Prasanna and her sister were at home, he decided to steal money from the house as he was aware where the key to the almirah was kept.

Laxmi was playing with her dog when the accused entered her house.

sHe told her that her father had asked him to fetch an Aadhar card and stole Rs.7,000 from the almirah. He decided to molest her and lured Laxmi to the bathroom. The girl resisted and raised an alarm.

Money recovered

At the same time the accused heard Laxmi’s aunt calling and panicked. Fearing that the girl would reveal his misdeed he killed her and fled the spot.

He went to Dabilpur village and drank four bottles of beer bought from the stolen cash. On his arrest, the police recovered Rs.6,200 from his possession. Medchal inspector S. Rajashekar Reddy and others investigated the murder.