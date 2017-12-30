Minor from Odisha commits suicide

more-in

A 17-year-old minor allegedly committed suicide by jumping out from the fourth floor of hotel in Narayanguda here on Friday evening. The victim was identified as Lacheya Patra, a native of Ganjam in Odisha.

According to police the incident occurred around 6.30 p.m. and Patra took the extreme step as he was mentally handicapped.

“A week ago he joined the house keeping section of the hotel and committed suicide on Friday,” the police said.

The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy and was later handed-over to the members of the family.