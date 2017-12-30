Hyderabad

Minor from Odisha commits suicide

more-in

A 17-year-old minor allegedly committed suicide by jumping out from the fourth floor of hotel in Narayanguda here on Friday evening. The victim was identified as Lacheya Patra, a native of Ganjam in Odisha.

According to police the incident occurred around 6.30 p.m. and Patra took the extreme step as he was mentally handicapped.

“A week ago he joined the house keeping section of the hotel and committed suicide on Friday,” the police said.

The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy and was later handed-over to the members of the family.

Post a Comment
More In Hyderabad
hotel and accommodation
police
Hyderabad
suicide
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2017 6:07:50 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/minor-from-odisha-commits-suicide/article22334906.ece

© The Hindu