Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has set an agenda for District Panchayat Officers and District Rural Development Officers on the measures to be taken for strengthening the department in the wake of reorganisation of districts.

In the first review meeting after reorganisation of districts at the Office of Commissioner, Rural Development, here on Wednesday, Mr. Krishna Rao said the government welfare programmes should be implemented in a transparent and efficient manner. He said special focus should be on maintenance of village panchayat records, sanitation, menace of illegal layouts and illegal constructions.

On the welfare front, he said steps should be taken for effective disbursement of Asara pensions, interest-free loans, ‘Abhaya Hastham’ Srinidhi funds, strengthening of self help groups etc. The Minister said that with districts’ reorganisation, officers became accessible to people and within one week, better results were being noticed. Strict instructions have been given to officers to submit lists of illegal constructions and layouts within 15 days. District officers should visit 20 villages in a month and send the report to the State-level officers and ‘Whatsapp’ groups would be formed at mandal and district-level while computers would be installed in every panchayat, he said.

If the village secretaries were not present locally, then Mandal Parishad Development Officers and Executive Officer, PRD, would be made responsible. Lack of supervision would be viewed as serious dereliction of duty, he said. On other decisions taken by the department, Mr. Krishna Rao said comprehensive reports on details about ‘Grama Kantha’ lands and other properties in villages would be prepared in 30 days. It was also decided to organise job melas in district headquarters.

Special plans were also being formulated for effectively utilising 14th Finance Commission funds for development of villages. All the information should be uploaded online by the village panchayats.