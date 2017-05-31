Minister upset with delay in SRSP work

Development review: Roads and Buildings Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, MP Pongulati Srinivasa Reddy and District Collector D.S. Lokesh Kumar looking at KCR Kit at review meeting in Khammam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ; - G_N_RAO

Taking a serious note of the tardy progress in the leftover canal work of the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) Stage-II, Minister for Roads and Buildings T. Nageswara Rao has asked the SRSP authorities to suspend the engineering officials responsible for the delay.

He was speaking at a review meeting with the heads of various government departments and other senior officials of the district administration held here on Wednesday.

Taking stock of the implementation of various schemes and development work, he said that the Bhakta Ramadasu Lift Irrigation Project was executed expeditiously and commissioned in a mission mode to provide irrigation to about 70,000 acres in Khammam division. Those responsible for the inordinate delay in the execution of the SRSP works should be transferred or suspended, he said.

Expressing displeasure over the functioning of the Panchayat Raj engineering wing officials, he said work on four of the total five bridges sanctioned to the district still remained incomplete.

The process for acquisition of land in respect of Khammam-Suryapet and Khammam-Kodad road expansion projects will be completed in a fortnight, he said, urging the officials of the National Highways Authority of India NHAI to make arrangements for prompt payment of compensation to the land losers.

Collector D. S. Lokesh Kumar said that a total of 11,000 “KCR kits” were kept ready for distribution among the pregnant women in connection with the Telangana Formation Day fete. Khammam MP P. Srinivas Reddy, MLA P. Ajay Kumar and others were present.