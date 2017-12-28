Minister reviews revenue collection

Minister for Transport P. Mahender Reddy has expressed dissatisfaction at the collection of life tax and check-post revenues in various districts including Hyderabad. The revenue was found not up to the mark in Mahbubabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Khammam, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Warangal apart from Hyderabad.

During a review meeting on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy noted that ₹2,436 crore has been collected against the year’s target of ₹3,401 crore.

He also expressed concern over low registration of private vehicles with the Labour Department, and asked the officials to strictly implement the Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961 as per the recent directions by the High Court.

The private vehicles with permits that are plied for over eight hours are estimated to be 2.44 lakh in the State, but very few are registered with the Labour Department. In view of difficulties faced in online registrations, officials may facilitate the same through e-Seva outlets, he suggested.

Mr. Reddy also reviewed the availability of own buildings for the Road Transport offices, and asked the officials to send proposals to the respective district collectors for identification of sites for construction of new buildings wherever the offices are run from rented premises.

The Minister asked the officials to focus on road safety laws, and strengthen check-posts.