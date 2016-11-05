Telangana State Minister for Tribal Development, Tourism and Culture Azmira Chandulal congratulated Rashmi Thakur, from the State, for clinching the first runner-up position at the Miss Asia International-2016 beauty contest.

Several women from Asian countries took part in the contest held in Malaysia on October 21.

The Minister said that Ms. Thakur, who represented India, became the first runner-up in the prestigious contest, and it was a great achievement.

Ms. Thakur, who belongs to Ramagundam in Pedapalli district, called on the Minister at his chamber in the Secretariat here on Friday.

Mr. Chandulal said Ms. Thakur’s success in an international event would inspire the youth in Telangana and give them confidence.

The Tourism Department had sanctioned Rs. 15 lakh to Ms. Thakur, who won several other such contests in the past, to participate in the event in Malaysia, the Minister said .