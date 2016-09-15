The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s Eid meeting on Wednesday was for greeting people, but it turned out to be a campaign tool where the party sounded poll bugle for local body elections in Maharashtra.

“Nobody thought we will expand beyond Telangana, but we are in the fray in Maharashtra. We want volunteers to go from here to Maharashtra and help us win the elections there. We did relief work during Bihar floods where the government was not able to reach and the people there were surprised. In Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party is in disarray, we will make a mark. We will be in a position to decide who gets to rule UP,” said Asaduddin Owaisi, party leader and Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad.

Addressing the party cadre at Dar-us-Salam, the party office, the MIM stalwart targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the use of his photograph by a private telecom company. company? It would have been patriotic if the Prime Minister’s photo was used for State-owned BSNL,” said Mr. Owaisi.