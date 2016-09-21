A mild two-second left Jagadgirigutta residents terrified and sleepless on Monday.

The 0.9 magnitude quake was recorded by the NGRI and the seismic sensor at Nagarjungasagar.

The quake was felt locally at Jagadgirigutta after 10.17 p.m.

Terrified residents said they heard a loud explosion before they realised that it was an earthquake and rushed out of their homes. No injuries were reported.

NGRI scientist Dr. D. Srinagesh described the event as a micro-quake close to the surface.

The last quake city recorded was of 1.8 magnitude at Pahadishareef in January 2015.