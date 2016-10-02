In a big relief to the agencies preparing mid day meal in the primary and upper primary government and aided schools under the National Programme of Mid Day Meal Scheme, who have been demanding hike in cooking charges, the State Government has increased the cost of cooking to Rs.6.13 per child and Rs.8.18 per child, respectively.

The agencies were paid Rs.4.86 per child and Rs.6.78 per child including the Central Government share of Rs.2.32 and Rs.3.47, respectively, including the cost of three eggs per child per week during 2015-16. However, the Centre has increased the cooking charges to Rs.2.48 and Rs.3.71 per child for primary and upper primary schools, respectively from July 1 this year. Along with its 40 per cent share the State Government has also made an additional commitment of Rs.2 per child, against Rs.1 last year, and decided to implement the increased cooking charges with retrospective effect from July 1. The State Government, which is providing mid day meal to students of Classes IX and X on its own, without any contribution from the Centre, has also decided to increase the cooking charges for meal preparation to them to Rs.8.18 per child from Rs.6.78 last year.