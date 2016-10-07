67 per cent of the work completed, say L&TMRH officials

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) announced on Thursday that it has completed 67 per cent of work as on date and the construction was going on at a “brisk pace” despite heavy rains and festival season.

While stating that all the 57 trains for the project have arrived at the depots, L&TMRH officials informed in an official press release that thus far, the track on the elevated viaduct has been completed on 35.70 km stretch while the span erection itself has been put alongside 47.66 km from the total 72 km.

Foundation has been constructed for 59.05 km and piers work on 56.61 km. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has already issued safety certification for stretches between Nagole and Mettuguda (eight km) and S.R. Nagar to Miyapur (12 km) after inspections while work on 30 stations across the three corridors are in progress.

Metro work is in progress in corridor one - Miyapur to L.B. Nagar, corridor two - Jubilee Bus Station to Falaknuma and corridor three - Nagole to Raidurg. Work on 30 stations of the remaining 46 stations are in progress and so are the interchange stations at Ameerpet, MGBS and Parade Grounds.

“By all standards, it’s a speedy execution,” the release said.

“L&T is committed to the project. We are having whole-hearted support and cooperation from the Telangana State government. Obstructions are being tracked and addressed at regular intervals at the highest level, to make sure that the project is completed,” said Deputy MD and President, L&T & non-executive chairman, L&T MRH.