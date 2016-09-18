Chugging ahead: Out of the total 72 km, foundations on 59 km, pillars on 56 km and viaduct on 47 km have been completed so far. -File photo

Miyapur to S.R. Nagar comes under this stage

While there is no official word yet when the Hyderabad Metro Rail will begin its commercial operations, it has now come to light that the second construction stage of the project, from Miyapur to S.R. Nagar has also been given safety certification from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) recently. Last year, the first construction stage from Nagole to Mettuguda got safety certification from the designated authority which can now allow the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad to throw it open for the general public.

This aspect came to light during the detailed presentation made by HMR managing director N.V.S. Reddy to the Committee of Public Undertakings of the Telangana Legislature under the chairmanship of N. Divakar Rao when it reviewed the project progress here on Saturday.

Explaining the challenges faced by the project including some 200 court cases, permissions, issues pertaining to sensitive structures etc., and as to how they were tackled, he indicated that 68 per cent of the project was completed. Out of the total 72 kms, foundations in 59 kms, pillars in 56 kms and viaduct in 47 kms were completed so far, he told the committee.

Over the last few months, trial runs have been going on day and night on the second construction stage of 12-km stretch falling under Corridor One - Miyapur to L.B.Nagar. Similarly, trial runs including public announcements and other drills are continuing in the first construction stage coming (under Corridor three - Nagole to Shilparamam-Raidurg) which stretches up to eight kilometres.

Altogether, the metro rail authorities are ready to start operations for 20 km, provided the government and L&TMRH sort out some 'issues' causing serious concern among both sides. These are security issues, last mile connectivity, compensation for delay in providing right of way and so on even if different dates are being bandied about on when the services will be starting.

Meanwhile, the Legislature Committee appreciating the progress, quality of works, safety standards and advanced features of the Hyderabad Metro Rail system, also made various suggestions regarding early completion of Phase-I, selection of routes for Phase-II extension, creation of parking and other facilities at important metro stations, etc. The panel also noted that the project has already won about 20 national and international awards during the construction stage itself.

