Hectic activity preceded emergence of 21 new districts

Heads of Secretariat departments and Directorates literally burnt midnight oil preparing and issuing orders as Telangana was reorganised into 31 districts and 21 new districts became functional on Vijaya Dasami day.

They ensured that the officers allocated to each district-level department reported for duty at the appointed hour of 11.13 a.m. on Tuesday.

The situation was quite dynamic with last-minute changes in the number of new districts, revenue divisions and mandals that were carved out of the erstwhile 10 districts barring Hyderabad. For instance the Government had to issue orders sanctioning Rs. 1 crore to each of the four new districts - Gadwal, Janagaon, Sircilla and Saifabad only on Monday after the formal orders on these new districts were issued.

The Government earlier issued orders to sanction Rs. 1 crore for each of the new districts and Rs. 25 lakh for the existing nine out of 10 districts to meet the expenditure on logistics, setting up offices, for furniture and scanning current files.

Though only Rs. 25.5 crore was sanctioned towards meeting immediate expenditure on new districts, eventually it may touch Rs. 100 crore towards hiring of vehicles, rented buildings and other administrative facilities, sources said. Overall it was an elaborate exercise of preparing ‘Orders to Serve’ all through the night and issuing them between 12.30 a.m. and 2.20 a.m. on October 10/11involving last-minute changes. The exercise was reminiscent of the unprecedented intensive multiple household survey that was taken up by the Telangana Government two years ago, senior officials said. Some departments even organised orientation programmes for officers posted to new districts. The Planning Department sent its Chief Planning Officers of nine of existing districts, experts and senior officials on October 10 for an orientation programme in the nine district headquarters.

These officers were earlier those in the cadre of joint, deputy and assistant directors and they had to be explained about their roles and responsibilities, resource mapping at district and mandal level, remote sensing applications and new concepts like Human Development Index, geo-tagging etc., Principal Secretary Planning B.P. Acharya, said.

While Mr. Acharya, himself addressed participants of Vikarabad, Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts, other senior officers and Unicef consultants were deputed to remaining districts.

