The Munnuru Kapu Vidyarthi Vasathi Gruham Trust Board, Kacheguda, Hyderabad, as part of its community development activities, will conduct a mega skin and eye free health camp on its health centre premises on October 2, Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Amaram Ratan Kumar, a well-known dermatologist and doctors from Sadhuram Eye Hospital will examine the patients ailing with skin and eye problems.

Persons desirous of availing the free facility should visit the camp with an ID proof like Aadhaar card, ration card or voter card.

The MKVVG Trust Board, in a press release, said that TRS Rajya Sabha member K. Keshava Rao will also release the sounvenir brought out on the occasion of Kapu Sangam's golden jubilee.