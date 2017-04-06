Meeting with lorry owners associations today

more-in

Transport Minister P. Mahendar Reddy has convened a meeting with lorry owners associations of all 31 districts at the Transport Commissioner’s office here on Friday evening in a bid to end the week-long strike by lorry owners.

Mr. Reddy also met the representatives of the associations at Secretariat on Thursday and described the deliberations satisfactory.

A release said the State government reduced the transaction fee at check-posts following Thursday’s meeting from ₹ 200 to ₹ 50. Octroi and Tybazar fee collection in rural areas was abolished. Forcible seizure of lorries will also be done away with.

Steps on grant of licences, permits and registration of vehicles and reduction in fitness fee will be decided on the basis of recommendations by a committee. Letters would be addressed to other States on single permit system for inter-State movement of vehicles.