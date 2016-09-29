As many as 3,252 new posts are required to be created after reorganisation of districts, the draft proposals of which are yet to be finalised. The figure was arrived at at a meeting held by the Chief Minister’s Additional Secretary, Shanta Kumari, with heads of various departments here on Wednesday.

The meeting was organised in view of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s instructions that the Revenue and Police Departments would need to function in the new districts right from day one. Deliberations were held about how many employees were needed and among which cadres at the mandal, division and district-levels, and the ways to fill the posts.

Posts are set to increase in all cadres, and it was decided to fill some posts by giving promotions based on qualifications, a press release from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

It has been decided to pay immediate attention to establish the District Collector, Police Superintendent, Revenue Division, MRO, and MPDO offices, besides police stations, the note added.