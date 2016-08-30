Academic, writer and rights activist Anand Teltumbde reportedly accused the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Government of being hand in glove with the BJP, in not ordering the arrest of the vice-chancellor of University of Hyderabad (UoH) Podile Appa Rao and other accused in the suicide case of dalit scholar Rohith Vemula even seven months after the incident.

Addressing a meeting by the Solidarity Struggle Committee for Justice for Rohith Vemula here on Monday, Mr. Teltumbde said that the Government which got into power by the sacrifices of thousands of people is now ruling against the interests of the people and accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of not meeting his promises to the Legislative Assembly.

Activist Teesta Setalvad attributed the uprisings across the country to the ‘Hindutva rule’ at the Centre and said that people should be united in fighting it.

She predicted that the Bharateeya Janata Party would be thrown out of power in 2019, a press release from the Committee here on Monday said.