SC Development Minister G. Jagadish Reddy felicitated the students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) who secured good ranks in the EAMCET-3.

The Minister announced cash prize of Rs. 50,000 for students who would be joining medicine and Rs. 40,000 for students who would be joining other medical courses like BDS and BAMS.

It was a dream come true for 77 students of the TSWREIS who secured top ranks thanks to the Operation Blue Crystal Programme (OPBC) which was initiated by the TSWREIS during the Academic Year 2015-16, with an objective of providing free long term medical coaching to the meritorious students from poor Scheduled Caste communities. Sharon Rose, a topper said “I wanted to become a doctor, nothing else in life. It feels great.”

TSWREIS Secretary R.S. Praveen Kumar also accompanied the achievers. Later, they also met Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao, who congratulated the students.