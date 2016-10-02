The International Association of Lions Clubs in association with Senior Citizens’ Forum and A.V.College, Domalguda is organising a medical camp in connection with the World Senior Citizens Day here on October 2.

District governor Lions Club 320-A A. Venkatachalam and district governor Lions Club 320-D P.C. Obul Reddy and held a meeting with other members here on Thursday, said that following their tradition of the Lions Clubs to celebrate World Senior Citizens’ Day they were organising a medical camp at AV College.

The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 2.30 p.m and specialists from cardiology, gynaecology, general medicine, dermatology, orthopaedic, dental care, neurology, ENT, ophthalmology, psychiatry besides homoeopathy and ayurvedic fields will participate in the camp and attend to the patients.

The medical camp will be followed by World Senior Citizen’s Day celebrations at the same venue.

Dr. Venkatachalam said it was the motto of the Lions Clubs to strive for the welfare, safety, security and happiness of the senior citizens in every walk of life.