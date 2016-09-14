Those who have already taken admission in AP colleges in a fix over submitting certificates for verification

The announcement of medical and dental seats counselling in Telangana State is worrying the aspirants who have already taken admission in Andhra Pradesh colleges under the 15 per cent unreserved quota.

Since the certificate verification is starting on September 17, these aspirants need to submit their original certificates during verification.

But several candidates have already submitted their certificates in AP Colleges since the first phase of admission is already over there. Some students, who are unsure of gaining a seat-getting rank through EAMCET-3, said they can’t apply for return of certificates now as they want to wait for the results on September 16.

“If we get a decent rank we will have less than three days to apply to the NTR University of Health Science for the certificates to be returned. Given how slowly the administration moves in such cases we are worried,” said an aspirant.

Some aspirants are not even sure whether they can claim original certificates without cancelling the seats. Whether the private colleges will heed to their requests is another issue. Similar is the situation for Andhra Pradesh students who are eligiblåe for 15 per cent unreserved seats in Telangana colleges.

Letter to V-C

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr. B. Karunakar Reddy said that he has already written a letter to Vice-Chancellors of the concerned universities to cooperate and assist students for the smooth conduct of counselling in Telangana.

Can’t the Telangana government accept custodian certificates so that students can submit their original certificates after assured of admission in Telangana colleges? Dr. Karunakar Reddy said that he can’t accept the custodian certificates as there is likely to be some legal issues on the veracity of certificates and mess up the counselling process totally.

The local and non-local issues would crop up since the AP government has now offered to consider non-local students from Telangana as local if their parents shift as a part of their employment. The veracity of caste certificates would also be questioned as there are several differences on the caste status in Telangana and AP with regard to certain castes. “All these may be questioned by students if we don’t verify them in advance and before allotting a seat,” he said.

Dr. Reddy reminded that the NTR University of Health Sciences has given original certificates to medicos aspiring for super speciality courses in Telangana though they were admitted in AP colleges first. Similarly facility can be extended to MBBS and BDS aspirants and there should be no problem for them, he said.

When contacted, Dr. S. Appala Naidu, Registrar, NTRUHS said that a decision has been taken to return the certificates to students applying in Telangana colleges.

Authorisation

They need to give an authorisation letter to the concerned principal of the college where they are already admitted and take the certificates.

“Instructions have been sent to all the colleges. Even if students face some problem they can approach the university,” he said adding that fresh instructions would be sent again.