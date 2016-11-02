Medchal district is the biggest gainer in terms of new industries set up in Telangana after the introduction of TSiPass with 490 industries setting their businesses, employing 18,997 people.

The latest figures revealed by the Industries Department, however, puts Ranga Reddy district as the biggest gainer in terms of employment with 68,622 people securing jobs in 311 industries. Sangareddy takes the third spot with 19,004 people employed.

What’s interesting is Peddapalli emerging on the top in terms of investments by attracting 11,010 crore, followed by Kothagudem with Rs.7,351 crore, and Rangareddy taking the third place with Rs. 7,169 crore.

Districts on the periphery of Hyderabad are the biggest gainers with Sangareddy attracting Rs.4,781 crore, Medak getting Rs.1,638 crore, and Mahabubnagar attracting Rs.1,313 crore. Figures also reveal Jangaon securing Rs.3,185 crore investments.

Power sector secured maximum investments with the number touching Rs.21,586 crore with 87 units, while Pharma and Chemicals are in the second place with Rs.4,055 crore with 169 new units. Individually, food processing employed 22,527 people while IT services is in the second place with 22,300 people. Pharma and Chemicals with 19,910 people, and Power with 10,133 people - followed.

Maximum units of 820 came up in the automobile, solar, alcohol and wood sectors providing employment to 53,714 people with investments touching Rs.9,851 crore.

Meanwhile, IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said the figures speak for the growth of industry in Telangana and it is important in the context of belief that investors would turn away from Telangana if the State was bifurcated.