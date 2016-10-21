Former Minister Md Fareeduddin on Thursday took oath as member of the Telangana Legislative Council.

He was administered oath by the Council Chairman, Swamy Goud, in the presence of several TRS leaders. He was recently elected unopposed to the Upper House on behalf of the TRS.

TRS leaders and MLCs greeted him on the occasion. The newly-elected MLC said under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, minorities would get a fair deal and expressed confidence that there would be all-round development in the State.