With criticism from all sections about the continuing woeful condition of the roads in the twin cities, Mayor B. Rammohan called for a meeting of all the civic departments involved in the road improvement works and demanded results within the next few days.

Blaming the lack of coordination or information exchange from the departments concerned about the works taken up, he said the resultant confusion was reflecting in the citizens openly protesting about the bad roads. The works will have to be completed in an expeditious manner, he urged.

While the Rs.75 crore repairs taken up by GHMC at various places were continuing, the Industrial Area Local Authorities (IALA) representatives informed that it was going to take up repairs from the Financial district to Nanakramguda within a week. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials stated that it was soon going to start work on repairs for a 20 km stretch at a cost of Rs.11 crore. Tenders have also been called for improving road from L.B.Nagar to Miyapur at a cost of Rs.44 crore.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities said the paved blocks road at Jubilee Hills will be done within a week and five other metal roads taken up at a cost of Rs.4 crore is underway. The Lakdikapul road will be reviewed with the water board officials to prevent water seepage before repairing.

The Roads & Buildings department assured to improve road from Jubilee Bus Station to Alwal at a cost of Rs. 2 crore while the Mayor asked them to sanction more than the Rs.10 lakh released for repairing Nacharam to NFC road. GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy and others were present.