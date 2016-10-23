Melodious:Students performing at the third Hyderabad Schools Choral Festival along with world renowned conductor Santiago Lusardi Girelli, at International School of Hyderabad on Saturday.— Photo: By arrangement

International School of Hyderabad hosts the third Hyderabad Schools Choral Festival

Choirs from nine schools in Hyderabad sang together at the International School of Hyderabad, the host of the third Hyderabad Schools Choral Festival.

The event brought together competent choirs and their respective conductors from DPS, HPS, Chirec, Nasr, Green Gables, Aga Khan Academy, Octafret, Meridian, and ISH.

World renowned conductor, performer, and composer Santiago Lusardi Girelli graced the occasion.

The audience was transported to a musical world of different genres. The power of singing together was an exhilarating experience when the mass choir comprising all 260 students from the participating choirs performed I offer you peace by Mahatma Gandhi and Karl Jenkins, For the beauty of the Earth by F.S. Pierpoint and John Rutter, and Rock Star by Ian Axel and Chad Vaccarino.