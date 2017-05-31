Marriage registrations low in Telugu States

more-in

Lokayukta Justice Subhashan Reddy has said that lack of awareness among the designated marriage registration officers about the Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act, 2002 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was the reason for its poor implementation.

He however has made it clear that the Inspector General of Stamps and Registration who is the Registrar General of Marriages at the State level is accountable for the implementation of the Act.

The Marriage Registration officers under the Act are gram panchayat secretary at the village, mandal development officer at the mandal level, district collector at the district level, municipal commissioners in the municipalities but the overall authority is the Registrar General of Marriages at the State-level.

The Act is 15-years-old and combined State of Andhra Pradesh was the first to adopt it but its implementation was poor in both the Telugu States.

Curb child marriages

After bifurcation, Telangana had brought a GO adopting the AP Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act, to combat child marriages, reduce the deceit done to innocent women by men by marrying multiple times and to uphold the Right to Property for women, said Telangana State Commission for Women Chairperson Tripurana Venkataratnam.

Speaking at the State-level convergence consultation with stakeholders on implementation of the Act organised by Telangana State Commission for Women in collaboration with Tharuni, an NGO, here on Wednesday, Lokayukta Subhashan Reddy said he was holding another meeting with all stakeholder departments — Panchayat Raj, Woman and Child Welfare, Municipal Administration and Stamps and Registration along with Women’s Commission on Thursday.

He wanted the Registrar General of Marriages who could not attend the consultation to attend the meeting on Thursday. Any ambiguity and confusion in the implementation of the Act could be resolved, he added.

Clear rules

Justice Subhashan Reddy said the Act was straight and even the rules were clear for implementation. The officers concerned should register the marriages under the Special Marriages Act. Every marriage performed in any public place, function hall, hotel etc., should be registered under the Act and non-compliance could attract penalty and punishment against the officer concerned.

However Women’s Commission Chairperson Venkataratnam pointed out that marriage registers were still not provided at the panchayat, mandal levels. “ Past is past, 15 years had gone by but now concerted efforts made by all for implementing the Compulsory Marriage Registration Act. As Lokayukta, my job is to see if the Act is being implemented and whether the officers are enforcing it or not,” he said.

One should remember that there would be no exceptions as the marriage registration law is compulsory for all irrespective of religions. He said focus should be on implementation of Right to Education Act as that would ensure education to all children and it would result in curb child marriages.