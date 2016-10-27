Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is going for a high-level networking exercise as part of which it has decided to have satellite connectivity on its campuses.

The 11 campuses of MANUU and its 157 study centres will be connected by satellite signals to improve coordination and better access to educational facilities. While negotiations are on, details of the proposal was announced during the swearing-in ceremony of MANUU’s new teachers’ association. Zafar Sareshwala, Chancellor of the varsity who was present at the event, said the project is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of connecting campuses in the country for better academic potential.

MANUU may also get an entrepreneurship chair what with the university administration entering into talks with the United Nations Conference of Trade and Development. The varsity has been fairing well on the employment front, he added as 70 per cent of its students who go for professional courses, including Masters in Business Administration and Masters in Commerce, get jobs. The university has also signed MoUs with six industrial partners to create job opportunities for students, he said. As part of this, MANUU students even visited Mumbai Stock Exchange, Reliance industries and other companies in the recent past. Even the bridge course which was launched this year to mainstream madrasas attracted students, Mr. Sareshwala said. Around 20 students from madrasas joined the bridge course this year that aims at getting Muslim students who are exposed only to traditional education to take up professional or vanilla courses at MANUU. Mr. Sareshwala said that academics should be student-centric. “MANUU should aspire for providing the best for its students to help them reach higher levels in life,” he said.

Mr. Sareshwala, who is believed to be a close industrial aid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, expressed displeasure over the uniform civil code, stating there was nothing uniform about it. On other raging matters which concern the community including triple talaq, he said that the community should follow the Quranic dictats.