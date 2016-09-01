Wife, daughters die after front portion of their house collapses due to heavy rainfall.

: On Wednesday morning, Md. Nadeem Jani had stepped out of his house at Bholakpur after he noticed that sand had begun dribbling from the roof. He was curious to know what was happening and it is that curiosity which saved his life. For after he came out, he had to watch his wife and two daughters get crushed to death after the front portion of his house collapsed due to heavy rain.

The incident took place at around 9.30 a.m. at Bholakpur in Musheerabad. Nadeem’s wife Bilkis Fatima, and daughters Zeba (5) and Maryam died after the front portion of their house collapsed due to the heavy rainfall. Bilkis Fatima (27), Zeba (5) and Maryam (2), died in the incident , according to Waseem Jani, Nadeem’s brother. The house comprises two portions and Nadeem and his family were living in the front part, while their older brother occupied the rear, said Waseen. “When they saw signs of the collapse like some sand falling from the roof, our older brother and his family came out from another exit which connects to my house, which is adjacent to his. By the time we came out to warn them (Nadeem’s family), the roof caved in,” he recalled. Waseem stated that a wall fell on an almirah in the house, under which Bilkis and the two children were found. “The house is about 40 years old and was made of mud,” he added.

After post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to Nadeem by evening, said the Musheerabad police. A case was booked under section 174 of the CrPC.

In the other wall collapse at Ramanthapur in Uppal on Wednesday morning, four members including two children died after the wall against which their hut was built collapsed. The mother, Chennamma, was alive when she was extricated from the debris at Ramanthapur, but died two hours later while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to E. Ramachandra Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Malkajgiri zone, Balaswamy Yadav (40), his wife Chennamma (35), their daughter Parvati (18) and son Bhasker (11) died after the wall against which they had built a hut had collapsed due to heavy rainfall which lashed the city. Parvati was an intermediate student, while Bhasker was enrolled in class five, he added.

The tragic incident took place at around 8.30 a.m., and the police reached there immediately after being informed, said Mr. Reddy. “The couple have one more son named Shekhar, who was adopted by Balaswamy’s relatives as they were childless,” he added.

Balaswamy and his family were natives of Mahbubnagar district. Their bodies were taken away later by extended family members. A case was registered against the owner of the property under section 304 Part 2 of the IPC for culpable homicide not amounting to death , stated the DCP.

Mr. Reddy explained that the wall was not built properly due to which it collapsed. “On one side, it was only four feet in height, while it was 12 feet on the side where the hut was built. Since it was not constructed properly, it collapsed due in the rain,” he said.