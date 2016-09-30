Enraged over alleged harassment of their younger sister by her husband, two siblings murdered Adiya Lalith, 26, after knocking on doors of his house in the early hours of Thursday at Vanasthalipuram.

Lalith, 26, woke up at around 3 a.m. on hearing the knocks at the door in Sachivalaynagar and opened them only to see four persons, including his two brothers-in-law. They barged inside abusing him and showered blows.

Realizing that they wanted to attack him, Lalith ran for cover. On hearing the din, neighbours - including an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police working in Old City - woke up and intervened.

“But Lalith’s brothers-in-law were seething with anger. Shouting that Lalith had been torturing their sister since their marriage last November, they continued to chase him,” Vanasthalipuram Inspector S. Murali Krishna said. They caught him after a chase on the premises of the house and inflicted multiple injuries with knives.

“They stabbed him indiscriminately on his head and upper body. Even as he was screaming, they smashed his head with a flower pot,” the Inspector said. The victim was in love with Susmitha Reddy living in nearby Ragannaguda since she was a school student.

He married her in November last. “But soon after the marriage, the couple developed differences and Lalith reportedly started harassing and beating her in drunken condition,” the Inspector said. Lalith was earlier involved in some criminal cases in Vanasthalipuram, including an attempt to murder case.

He brokered compromise with the complaints in some cases. He was working with a private company in Gujarat. After the marriage, the couple lived in Gujarat for a few months but returned to the city eventually.

Vexed with his alleged harassment, Susmitha Reddy’s family lodged a complaint with Meerpet police earlier leading to registration of a criminal case against him. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody in that case, the police recalled.

Lalith allegedly abused his wife on Wednesday evening after entering into an argument with her and beat up her. The woman went to the house of her parents and told them about the matter following which her two brothers and two of their friends killed Lalith, the police said.

Lalith was earlier involved in some criminal cases registered at Vanasthalipuram, including an attempt to murder case