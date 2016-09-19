A worker in a cable network died on Saturday afternoon after he was hit by a car near the Malaysian Township. Prakash, who was repairing a broken internet line near a divider on the road, was hit by a Hyundai i10 car which was being driven by a person named Vivek.

According to the KPHB police, the accident took place at around 1.30 p.m. Prakash died on the spot and Vivek was arrested and booked under Section 304 (A) of the IPC, said an official.

Kills wife

A watchman murdered his wife on the suspicion that she had an affair with another person. K. Mallesh, who was living in a newly constructed house in the watchman’s quarters near K. K. Convention, Sun City, strangled his wife Venkatamma to death at about 11.30 p.m. on Saturday while she was asleep. According to the Rajendranagar police, prior to the murder, Venkatamma had a quarrel with two workers nearby regarding an electricity snag when Mallesh was not around on Saturday morning.

Later at about 8 p.m., after consuming alcohol, Mallesh abused the two workers while they were about leave the place.

However, the two workers started beating Mallesh and his wife intervened. She too was beaten. At about 11.30 p.m., when the couple were at home, the watchman woke up from his sleep and strangled his wife to death with a towel.

According to the police, the couple had quarrelled several times in the past and Mallesh picked a fight with the workers on purpose hoping that Venkatamma would be fatally injured when she was beaten.

Since that did not work, he himself committed the murder. A case was registered by the police.