Ibrahimpatnam police of Rachakonda commissionerate on Saturday arrested a person, B. Nandagopal, in connection with the two recent explosions at Ibrahimpatnam. The arrested person used to manufacture organic solvents and supply to Chennai.

Recently, two tins of chemical solvents sent by him through a transport company were rejected by the receiver. The solvent leaked through one tin. The left over solvent got solidified in the tin.

A driver of the lorry, unaware of the solidified solvent, sold the tin to a roadside eatery owner, Anil Kumar, on September 30. The same night, the tin blew due to formation of gases.