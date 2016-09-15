The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has sought the President of India’s direction to stop the Telangana government from acquiring land for the proposed Mallanasagar project “violating all the norms of Land Acquisition Act of 2013”, and stop exploiting poor farmers, tenants and agriculture labourers.

In a memorandum to President Pranab Mukherjee, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was behaving in a dictatorial manner in acquiring lands despite pleas from affected farmers and the Opposition parties. He wanted the government to lift Section 144 from affected villages and adhere to all legal and constitutional provisions apart from stopping “terrorising” villagers.

Mr. Reddy said the Chief Minister, in forcibly acquiring lands using revenue and police force, was threatening the very existence of farmers. The Chief Minister was even misleading the courts after they intervened and directed the government not to acquire lands forcibly, he said. Neither gram sabha’s consent was taken no any social impact assessment was done by the government. He said the government had turned into a ‘broker’ bringing out GO 123 for land acquisition, which, he said, would snatch the rights of land owners without giving them the fair compensation, social security and rehabilitation as per law. The memorandum also accused the Chief Minister of misappropriation of funds in irrigation projects unreasonably hiking the project cost.