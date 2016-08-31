The GHMC should see that all the nine ponds proposed for immersion of Ganesh idols at different lakes in the twin cities are ready by September 10 and much before the final procession of September 15, Mayor B. Rammohan told the irrigation and engineering wings here on Tuesday.

All the ponds are being taken up at a total cost of Rs. 6.35 crore and he was informed that the Cherlapalli and Raidurg ponds will be ready by September 5 whereas other ponds at Kapra (Voora), Kukatpally (Parki ), Tank Bund, Jeedimetla (Vennela), Serlingampally (Nallagandla) and Saroornagar (Peddacheruvu) are to be ready by September 10. Rangadhamuni pond at Kukatpally is to be ready by September 14

However, Mr. Rammohan, chairing a meeting with top officials at the head office, insisted that more men and material be pressed into service immediately to ensure that the ponds are ready by next weekend.

At a separate meeting, GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy announced that about 1.3 lakh plastic bags are being distributed free throughout the twin cities to mop up animal remains on account of Bakrid, falling on September 12. All the circle offices have been alerted towards the necessity of maintaining cleanliness and sanitation, especially in areas where there was a likelihood of animal leftovers generating on account of the festival.

A veterinary doctor is being attached to each of the 35 check-posts set up in Hyderabad and Cyberabad to keep a check on the animals illegally being transported into the capital. Cyberabad police commissioner Naveen Chand said strict action will be taken against those ferrying cows. Additional Commissioner (Health & Sanitation) Ravi Kiran and others were present.

The Mayor highlighted the need to make use of digital technology to improve the civic services of the municipal corporation and also improve its monitoring. Addressing a meeting held with officials of the Centre for Good Governance (CGG) and Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), he wanted a road map to be prepared to computerise more services and functioning.

While the e-office has been introduced, the finance wing can introduce ERP technology for better accountability. The IT wing should be strengthened with more qualified professionals and infrastructure, he observed, a press release said.