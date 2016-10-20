Commuters have harrowing time travelling along potholed roads even weeks after rains stopped

The GHMC and Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities’ promise of improving road condition has failed to bring any relief to commuters who continue to experience harrowing moments travelling through potholed and damaged roads even weeks after rains had stopped. The GHMC had announced that they are repairing roads with a sanctioned amount of Rs 75 crore almost a week back but the major roads under them have still not been rectified in a significant way.

Whether it is Tolichowki to Gachibowli stretch or the streets in and around Hitech city and old city, the roads can easily be called one of the the worst in the city.

“A large number of IT employees take the Jubilee Hills-Madhapur road through Road No. 45. But the road condition is extremely bad near Durgam Cheruvu because of which there are traffic congestions throughout,” said V. Santosh, a data scientist who works for an multi national company.

Travelling on Road no. 92 of Jubilee Hills near Apollo Hospital is nothing less than endangering ones life, say motorists.

“I have seen four accidents near Starbucks coffee shop. The road is slippery and uneven which can can cause major accidents. We keep reading that the GHMC will repair roads but I cannot find any place where they have done it,” said Mohd. Aresh, who runs a private firm in Srinagar colony.

The repair works at some places are also getting a thumbs down from the public. For instance, white topping was done at the entrance of the Punjagutta-Begumpet flyover. However, the road still remains in a bad shape causing sudden slowdown of traffic.

The roads under the Hyderabad Metro Rail which are major traffic routes continue to cause great inconvenience to the public. Whether it is Greenlands flyover or Moosapet-Kukatpally stretch, the traffic snarls are a common sight. The commute from Jubilee Hills checkpost to Madhapur during peak hours might take three to four times more than the average time due to the condition of the road.

“The repair works are going on at a very slow pace. The GHMC should ensure that the contractors engage extra workers and finish the work within a week or there will be no use. At this rate, it will take forever to repair all the roads in Hyderabad. If there is a rainfall, the situation will be even worse,” said a senior official of the Hyderabad Traffic Police who did not wish to be quoted.