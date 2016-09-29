Over 10,000 women to take part in the event

: The Telangana government is aiming for setting up a world record by celebrating ‘Maha Bathukamma’ in a big way as prelude to the oncoming Dasara festival. Over 10,000 women will take part in the festivities at L.B. Stadium on October 8, by worshipping a giant Bathukamma decorated with flowers.

The State festival will be celebrated for nine days from September 30 to October 9, with a budget of Rs.100 crore, Minister for Tourism and Culture Azmeera Chandulal informed a media conference at the State Secretariat here on Wednesday. The Tank Bund will be opened up for anybody wishing to celebrate ‘Saddula Bathukamma’ on the final day, and due facilities will be provided for the same, Secretary, Tourism, B.Venkatesham informed. The department is going to decorate 40 junctions in the city, with 100 more junctions to be decorated by the GHMC. Further, 3-D projection mapping will be done to bring the city alive with festivities, he informed.

In a separate announcement, Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya announced that it, in association with the Telangana Department of Culture, will celebrate ‘Bathukamma’ as part of the International Cultural Festival to be held between October 7 and 11 at various locations.