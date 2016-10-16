The 140th Vision Centre of the L.V. Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) was opened at the Industrial Development Area in Bollarum here on Friday. Each such centre serves a population between 50,000 to a lakh and they are specifically designed, with an LVPEI-trained Vision Technician staffing it.

They are free walk-in clinics and well-equipped to provide basic eye screening (without pupil dilatation) and refraction with a small optical shop attached. Patients who need more detailed medical/surgical care are referred to LVPEI’s main campus, a press release said.

The Bollarum centre has been set up together with Hartex Rubber and Operation Eyesight Universal (OEU) of Canada. OEU is an international development organisation working on eliminating avoidable blindness and is focussed on work in Africa, particularly in Ghana, Kenya and Zambia, apart from India.