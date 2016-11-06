Vexed with the callous attitude of Union Minister for Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan towards their problems, an estimated 17,000 liquified petroleum gas distributors have decided to go on a nationwide agitation.

At a press conference here on Saturday, president of the Federation of the LPG Distributors of India and president of the Telangana LPG Distributors P. Venkateshwara Rao expressed his anguish at the Union Minister, who, he said, was yet to give them an appointment for the past nine months.

“We fail to understand why the Minister is refusing to give us an audience even after nine months. All we want is transparency and fair commission. Currently, we are paid a bare Rs. 47 as commission, while the price of an LPG cylinder is Rs. 560. It fluctuates every month,” he said.

He said the Rs. 47 that LPG distributors got as commission was not adequate to cover operating costs. “In all, the 17,000 distributors cover an estimated 25 crore people. The commission we get is just not enough to cover our costs, of salaries to our staff, transportation and the like,” he said.

Mr. Rao said that pushed against the wall, LPG distributors had no chance but to take to the path of agitation. “Among other things, we are asking for pilfer-proof seals on cylinders and better quality of cylinders, in the interests of safety,” the president of the dealers’ body said, summing up.

