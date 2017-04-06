Lord Rama’s coronation ceremony held

Marked with royal grandeur: TS and A.P. Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and his wife Vimala, and Roads & Buildings Minister T. Nageswara Rao participating in Maha Pattabishekam at Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ; - G_N_RAO

Maha Pattabishekam, the coronation ceremony of Lord Rama, was held with royal grandeur in the temple town on Thursday.

The impressive ceremony featured kirita dharana (adorning Lord Rama with a glittering crown) among a host of other rituals at the flower-bedecked Kalyana Mantapam at Mithila Stadium.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and his wife Vimala, and Minister for Roads & Buildings T. Nageswara Rao were among a large number of devotees who witnessed the fete.

Mr. Narasimhan and his wife presented silk clothes to the presiding deities of the historic Sri Sitarama shrine on the occasion.

The colourful ceremony was preceded by a procession in which the utsav idols of Lord Rama, His consort Sita and brother Lakshmana were brought to the venue and seated on the throne amid the chanting of sacred hymns.

The priests adorned Lord Rama with Racha Mudrika, Khadgam, Padukalu, and other ornaments before the majestic kirita dharna ceremony, the striking feature of the coronation fete.

Tight security

The police turned the Mithila Stadium into a virtual impregnable garrison during the festival in view of the VVIPs’ visit to the temple town.