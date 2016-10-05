Longines ladies watch collection unveiled

Telugu actress Raashi Khanna appeared to fight for space at the launch of the ladies range of the Longines Symphonette collection for the discerning rich folks in the City of Pearls as the eye-catching watches drew as much of the spotlight as the actress herself.

The starting price of the collection is Rs. 78,000. The exquisitely-made pieces of the premium Swiss brand whose time machines are considered a privilege for someone to own, were the cynosure of all eyes. Members of the media jostled with the high-profile guests who boasted of engraved invitation cards at the Longines Boutique in upmarket Jubilee Hills that was established in partnership with Kamal Watch Company here on Tuesday.