Cities » Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, October 5, 2016
Updated: October 5, 2016 05:35 IST

Longines ladies watch collection unveiled

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Upping glam quotient:Actress Raashi Khanna showing off Longines latest symphonette collection at the longines Boutique in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday.-Photo: Nagara Gopal
Upping glam quotient:Actress Raashi Khanna showing off Longines latest symphonette collection at the longines Boutique in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday.-Photo: Nagara Gopal

Telugu actress Raashi Khanna appeared to fight for space at the launch of the ladies range of the Longines Symphonette collection for the discerning rich folks in the City of Pearls as the eye-catching watches drew as much of the spotlight as the actress herself.

The starting price of the collection is Rs. 78,000. The exquisitely-made pieces of the premium Swiss brand whose time machines are considered a privilege for someone to own, were the cynosure of all eyes. Members of the media jostled with the high-profile guests who boasted of engraved invitation cards at the Longines Boutique in upmarket Jubilee Hills that was established in partnership with Kamal Watch Company here on Tuesday.

More In: Hyderabad
Please Wait while comments are loading...
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Vijayawada

Teppotsavam brings curtains on Dasara festivities

A.P. Postal, Telcom circles launched

Smita on a new mission

Canara Bank appraiser replaces pawned gold with imitaion jewellery

Godavari discharge into Bay of Bengal crosses 47-year average

YSRC hits out at Lokesh again

Andhra Bank to strengthen bank mitras

Rs. 2.9-crore fraud unearthed in Canara Bank

NAAC team to visit RCE

‘Hoi An role model for tourism’

Visakhapatnam

More amenities sought at shelters for homeless

Move to privatise Central Park opposed

High-decibel events, bad roads bane of colony

New lung space for citizens in Gajuwaka

Now, chimps from Israel to regale visitors at zoo

Instagram

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Hyderabad

UoH calls Umar Khalid trespasser

University of Hyderabad issued a notice on Sunday accusing Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid of trespassing into... »