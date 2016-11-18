It is not only shortage of new currency notes, logistics issues involved in getting new notes from the currency chests to replenish the ATMs is also adding to the delay in disbursement of cash.

A public sector bank branch had to face the ire of restive customers in Khajaguda as the bank manager, who promised to resume cash withdrawals from the bank accounts as well as from the ATMs, had to stand himself in the queue along with other bank branch managers at the currency chest centre to get cash.

One person who came to exchange the old currency notes to pay school fee of his children gave vent to his frustration that if he returned empty handed without exchanging Rs.4,500 old notes, from Friday he would only be issued Rs.2,000 notes as per the Government’s directive. He was relieved as the branch officer paid him the last of remaining cash.

A Reserve Bank of India source said that it is not fair on the part of political leaders to assume that adequate preparations were not made to deal with demonetisation consequences. “This is an unusual situation and scale. Despite planning, some inconvenience is bound to be there when old notes will have to be sucked out of the system and replaced with new notes. There are logistics and procedures to be followed for despatching cash from currency chest centres,” he said

There are only 4,000 currency chest centres mostly held by the scheduled banks and of that 80 per cent are held by SBI and its associates. About 380 currency chests are in the combined Andhra Pradesh. The number of currency chests in the country were not increased since a long time as cash business is unprofitable aspect of banking as lot of effort would go into maintenance and security of the centres, sources said.

A source said that despite the general instructions of the RBI to have more ATMs with Rs.100 notes, even banks preferred to stock high denomination notes as it would not require them to load the machines with cash frequently.

“There are only about 10 lakh bank employees serving more than 100 crore population and many of them are working till midnight. Their hard work also needs to be acknowledged,” he said.