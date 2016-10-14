The liquor sales as usual went up in Telangana during Dasara, but it is no comparison to last year. Excise officials said the sales of beer and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) till October 11 (day of festival) were valued at Rs. 578 crore against Rs. 528 crore for the corresponding period last year.

The sales this time round included 11.37 lakh cases (each case is 9 litres) of IMFL and 11.31 lakh cases (each case is 12 bottles of 650 ml) of beer. The Telangana Government had earned a revenue of Rs. 12,200 crore from liquor last year and fixed a target of Rs. 14,161 crore for this year, of which it already achieved Rs. 7,061 crore by September-end. With the increase in Dasara sales and the Diwali season round the corner, the officials expect revenue to further go up in October.

However, November-end to mid-January have traditionally been low sales period because of Ayyappa pooja.