Lending support to farmers in distress

An initiative to support farmers and prevent them from committing suicide will take place this month in the city. The Telanagana Rytu Sankshema Samiti will hand over ₹10,000 each to 50 farmers at a State-level conference on April 16. The members of the organisation are touring the State to collect details of farmers in distress to extend monetary support to them. The conference will be attended by farmers, activists and representatives of political parties.

At a press conference organised on Wednesday, the members of the organisation released a poster and pamphlet of the event.

Speaking on this occasion, Justice Chandra Kumar, president of Telanagana Rytu Sankshema Samiti appealed to the farmers not resort to any extreme steps. He said that families of farmers are adversely affected because of the prevailing conditions. He also criticised the State government for not doing enough to help farmers.

The members informed that in the last one year, the organisation had helped about 75 families of farmers who were struck by tragedy as a result of the earning member taking his life. They said that the money is being handed through donors who have come forward to help the community.