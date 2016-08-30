A special session of the Telangana Legislature (Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council) will be held on Tuesday to ratify the Constitutional amendment Bill for the Goods and Services Tax.

The State Cabinet which met at the Secretariat for nearly two hours on Monday was said to have decided to restrict the session to one day but, at the same time, left it to the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Legislature to take the final call. The BAC would meet during the recess on Tuesday to discuss if the House should run for a few more days. The Congress, the BJP and other parties held separate meetings where they decided to press the demand for a longer session.

Sources said three pieces of legislation to replace ordinances on bifurcation of the Cyberabad police commissionerate, increase in the number of members of temple trusts from nine to 14 and imposition of value added tax on certain items would also be enacted in addition to taking up the GST Bill on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party met on the Assembly premises for over three hours to plan a strategy to confront the government demanding a 15-day session. The meeting decided to tow the line of the party high command on the GST Bill and try to force the government to concede the demand for a longer session to take up burning problems in the State. The meeting was reportedly marked by resentment among Congress MLAs against their leader K. Jana Reddy for denying that the party had entered into an agreement with Maharashtra to have bigger irrigation projects than what Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao recently signed with that State. The BJP also organised a meeting of its MLAs and drew up an agenda for the session, including pressing the demand for official celebration of the Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17.